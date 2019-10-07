Manufacturing Day Showcases Career Pathways for Students

MEXICO – The Center for Instruction, Technology and Innovation hosted manufacturing day on Oct. 4.

Oswego County students were provided the opportunity to meet with local industry and business partners and discuss career pathways in manufacturing.

Congressman John Katko attended the event and spoke highly about the opportunities for students through programs in Career and Technical Education and P-TECH.

“Don’t let anyone ever look down on you because you want to work,” said Katko. “The trades here are awesome.”

Companies such as Novelis, Huhtamaki, Davis-Standard, Universal Metal Works, C&S Companies, Syracuse Label, Ralph W Earl Company Inc., Attis Industries, CED Baldwin Hall, Exelon, Kenwell, IBEW, Swage-Lok and more all brought materials and equipment and shared information about the work they do and the positions they are always looking to fill.

“Manufacturing is alive and well,” said Novelis HR Training Coordinator Dave Lloyd, “The biggest challenge that all of us in manufacturing have right now is filling the jobs that are currently open and the many that will be open in the near future.”

Terry Wilbur, Oswego County Legislature Majority Leader, attended the event and said, “From my first year to now, the collaboration from the county, the businesses and the education partners have improved tenfold.”

Proclamations from the governor’s office, Oswego County Legislature, the city of Oswego and the city of Fulton recognized the celebration of manufacturing day.

“I am thrilled to see events like this taking place,” said Oswego County Legislator Nathan Emmons. “Advanced Manufacturing is the backbone of Oswego County.”

Oswego County Legislature Vice Chairwoman Linda Lockwood said, “It’s always a pleasure to come to CiTi and see what they are doing for our youth.”

