FULTON, NY – Marc Daniel Young, 65, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 14, 2019, surrounded by the comfort of family and cats at his home in Greenwich, NY.

He was born February 12, 1954, in East Rochester, NY, to Clyde “Bud” and Rosemary (Acciari) Young.

After graduating from East Rochester High School (1972) he then went on to St. Lawrence University (1976), where he was a proud brother of Sigma Chi and a member of the football and wrestling teams.

He was affectionately known as “Mets” by friends and teammates.

Marc had a long successful career as an automotive quality control specialist.

He had a personality that was bigger than life.

He had the ability to walk into the room and light it up with his uncanny sense of humor.

Marc found pleasure in spending his time outside, camping, fishing and tending to his organic gardens.

Marc loved to travel, soak up the country’s history and explore new places abroad.

He could spend hours talking about his beloved Atlanta Braves, Syracuse Orangemen or the latest installment of the Star Wars saga.

As a sweets connoisseur, he had a passion for baking and was always eager to share his delicious pies and Christmas cookies.

Within the last three years, Marc found a new joy in life as he became a proud grandfather to four beautiful grandchildren.

Whether he was reading up on the latest construction trucks or singing the theme song to “Captain America” his grandkids were always in awe of their beloved Oompa.

Marc is survived by his life partner of 25 years, Melanie Bock; his sons, Benjamin and Matthew (Dana); daughter, Abby (Kelvin); stepdaughters, Susan and Jenny (Mark); his four grandchildren, August, Connor, Theodore and Madison; and two brothers, Dave (Kathy) and John (Robyn).

Friends and family may pay their respects at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay St., Fulton, on Friday, December 20, calling hours will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with a service at 1 p.m.

A celebration of life will follow at 2 p.m. at Tavern on the Lock, for all to attend.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to North Country SPCA or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

