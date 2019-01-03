OSWEGO, NY – Marcia J. Case, 69, a resident of the town of Oswego, passed away on Monday December 31, 2018, at Oswego Hospital.

Born in Philadelphia, Pa., she was a daughter of the late Edward and Hazel (Saunders) Palumbo and attended schools in Philadelphia.

She was a homemaker who enjoyed spending time with her family.

Surviving are her four children, Nikki Bunger, Gina McMullen, Tony Azzarelli and Patricia Mahaney; two sisters, Denise Teti of New Jersey and Glenna Piechota of Philadelphia; a step-daughter, Jeanne Roche; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband, Donald Case, on May 24, 2018; and her sister, Paula Palumbo.

There will be a celebration of her life at 57 E. Seventh St., Oswego, on January 12, at 2 p.m.

Arrangements are in care of the Dowdle Funeral Home.

