OSWEGO, NY – On Friday evening, October 25, 2019, Margaret A. Crosby, 85, a longtime resident of Oswego, passed away peacefully at the St. Luke Health Services.

Born in Oswego, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Helen (Prior) Crosby and was a graduate of Oswego High School.

Margaret was employed with the State University at Oswego for 35 years and the majority of her time was spent working at Penfield Libary.

She loved to watch football and was an avid New England Patriots fan.

Surviving are her brother, Francis “Mick” Crosby of Roanoke, Virginia; three nephews, Brian, Justin and Aron Crosby; and close friends, Jeff and Sue Clark of Oswego.

Funeral services are private and at the convenience of the family.

There are no calling hours.

Arrangements are in care of the Dowdle Funeral Home.

