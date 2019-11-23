FULTON, NY – Margaret “Peg” (McKenney) Williams, 82, passed away early Friday morning November 22, 2019, at Morningstar Care Center, Oswego, NY.

Peg was born in Syracuse, NY, to the late James and Lauretta (Hurley) McKenney.

She remained a resident of the area for most of her life having graduated from St. Anthony’s School in Syracuse.

She continued her education at Buffalo State where she met her beloved husband, William J. Williams.

They married in 1959 and recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in September.

Later, Peg returned to college and completed her education at SUNY Oswego having received a Bachelors in Art.

In addition to raising their five children: Christopher (Veronica) Williams of Fulton, Cynthia (Walter) Ciesla of Oswego, Maria (David) Johnson of Oswego, Eileen (Steven) Richardson of Phoenix, and Joseph (Karen) Williams of Watertown; Peg worked as the bookkeeper for her husband’s dental practice and a substitute teacher for the Fulton School District.

She was a communicant of Holy Trinity Church, Fulton.

Peg was an avid walker and enjoyed being a member of the YMCA Folks March completing more than 150 miles.

She was also a devoted grandmother to their 11 grandchildren.

Peg loved to travel and especially enjoyed trips (girls’ weekends), with her sister, Kathleen Orzell (who preceded her in death) and her dear friend, Carol.

Peg was also predeceased by her brother, James McKenney; and her beloved dog, Bella.

A funeral service will be held 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at Holy Trinity Church where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Joseph Scardella.

Burial will be held privately.

Calling hours will be conducted 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at the Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., 224 W. Second St. S., Fulton.

Contributions in Honor of Peg may be made to the Oswego YMCA, Paws across Oswego County and/or Morningstar Care Center, Oswego.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...