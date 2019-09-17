HANNIBAL, NY – Margaret “Peggy” A. Tubolino, 78, of Peat Bed Road, Hannibal, passed away at Oswego Hospital, Saturday September 14, 2019.

Born to the late John and Margaret Devine Clinton in Pittsburgh, Pa., she moved to upstate NY after meeting her late husband, Domenic, while he was stationed in Pittsburgh with the U.S. Army.

Peggy had lived in Hannibal for more than 50 years, where she raised her family. She had worked in the Hannibal School kitchen for 20 years, before becoming an LPN and working at Michaud Residential Care and Dr. Campbell’s in Fulton.

In her free time, she enjoyed volunteering for her church, traveling and spending time with her family.

Peggy was a Mets, Steelers and SU fan.

She will be greatly missed and forever loved by her children, Michael Tubolino, Lisa (John) Florek, and Mark (Sharon) Tubolino; grandchildren, Erin (Michael) Tubolino, Shauna (Ben) Pople, Nick Florek, Kelsey (Derek) Kranze, Jonathan Tubolino, Mikaela (Jeremy) Becker, Drew Florek and Kiernan Tubolino; great-grandchildren, Kayleigh Hall, Kiera Pople, Breaden Pople, Grayson Tubolino, Shea Kranze, Calvin Kranze, Gwendolyn Strawn, Jack Strawn and Emily Strawn; siblings, Pat (Bill) Sieber, Eileen (Ken) Gierl, Tom (Bernadette) Clinton, Dick (Susan) Clinton and Helen Rochford; as well as close friends and loved ones, Joyce O’Connor, Ellen and Mike French, Irene Wiggins and Celia Tubolino.

Calling hours will be held 4 to 7 p.m., Monday September 23 at Foster Funeral Home, 837 Cayuga St., Hannibal.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Tuesday September 24 at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church, 923 Cayuga St., Hannibal, with burial to follow at Fairdale Rural Cemetery, Hannibal.

Foster Funeral Home

www.fosterfuneralhome.com

