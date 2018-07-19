Margaret R. Polson

FULTON, NY – It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Margaret Reta Polson on Tuesday, July 17, 2018, at Oswego Hospital.

She was born on August 13, 1921, in New Haven, a daughter to the late Willford and Leona Hartman Maxam.

She spent most of her life in Fulton.

During World War II, Margaret served her country by working at the US Naval Torpedo Station in Newport, Rhode Island.

She managed the Polson Press for many years and worked until her retirement for the Fulton City School District as an administrative assistant in the high school guidance office.

Margaret was a lifelong member of the First Congregational Church in Fulton.

Her favorite pastimes included traveling and being with family and friends at the Oneida Lake cottage.

Margaret was predeceased by William H. Polson, her husband of 68 years.

She is survived by two sons, James (Karen) of Media, Pa., and Ross (Sharon) of Fort Mills, SC; two grandchildren, William G. Polson of Fulton and Kristina (Josh) Polson-Habeeb of Fort Mills, SC; as well as two great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 4 at 1 p.m. at Pulaski Village Cemetery.

Foster Funeral Home, Fulton, has care of arrangements.

Foster Funeral Home, Inc.

www.fosterfuneralhome.com

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print

