OSWEGO, NY – Margaret S. Potter, 86, of Oswego, passed on Monday January 27, 2020.

Born and raised in Oswego, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Kathleen (Joyce) Stew-art.

Margaret attended Oswego schools and graduated from Oswego High School.

She met and married her husband, the late George Potter, in 1955 and together raised their family.

Mrs. Potter was employed by Flesher Hinton Music Company, where she worked in accounting.

She was a passionate life-long member of St. Mary’s Church.

Margaret is survived by her three sons, Charles (Lisa) Potter, of Oswego, Mark (Patty) Potter of Oswego and Stewart (Jan) of Colorado; six grandchildren, Brian (Christine) and Kyle (Aud-rey) and Alan Potter, Kami (Dave) O’Donnell, Shay Fluetsch and Jack Detmer; and two great-granddaughters, Clara Potter and Ellie Grace O’Donnell.

In addition to her parents and her husband, George, Margaret was predeceased by her daughter, Katie Detmer of Colorado, in 2015.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on February 8 at Nelson Funeral Home.

Margarets burial will take place in the Spring at Rural Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made in Margaret’s name to Bishop Commons Residents’ Fund, 4 Burkle St., Oswego NY.

Nelson Funeral Home has care of her arrangements.

