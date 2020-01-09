OSWEGO, NY – Marie Claire “Diggy” Moreau, 87, died peacefully in her sleep, surrounded by family, early on Wednesday January 8, 2020, just shy of her 88th birthday.

Claire was born on January 14, 1932, in Saint Hyacinthe, Quebec, and moved to the United States in 1956, living in both Lake Champlain and Ogdensburg, NY, before creating a life with her young family in Oswego, NY.

She had an accomplished career with Stone & Webster for 20 years using her bilingual abilities.

While working, Claire was a seamstress, making clothing for her children.

She was a baker who made the best coconut pies and strawberry rolls anyone could imagine.

She was an avid player of Pinochle and Old Maid, a Hide and Seek enthusiast, and highly skilled at retrieving action figures from the VCR, playing basketball in the kitchen, and keeping secrets.

Claire was a dedicated golfer and mem-ber of the Oswego Country Club, and she traveled extensively with her family and the Golden Age Group at St. Joseph’s.

She was generous, kind, and had an incredible sense of humor.

The way she said “spaghettsi” will never be forgotten, nor will her love of diet, caffeine-free Pepsi, the way her presence was always known by finding a half-eaten banana, and the wholehearted love she had for her family.

Claire was predeceased by her husband, Gaston “Gus” Moreau (2000).

She is survived by her children: Johanne Moreau, Claude (Dodie) Moreau, and Allen (Dawn) Moreau; her grandchildren: Vanessa Iorizzo, Luciano (Dana) Iorizzo III, Kaitlin (Adam) Fitzgerald, and Emily (Ben) Casper; and her great-grandchildren: Daniel Iorizzo, Lydia Iorizzo, Brantley Fitzgerald, and Blake Fitzgerald.

She is immensely loved and will be greatly missed.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her name can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

Calling hours will be Sunday, January 12 from 3-5 p.m. at Nelson Fu-neral Home, 11 W. Albany St.

A Catholic Funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary’s Church on Monday, January 13 at 11 a.m.

Burial will be held in St. Peter’s Cemetery.

Arrangements are in the care of Nelson Funeral Home.

