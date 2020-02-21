FULTON, NY – Marion F. Arcadi, 84; of Fulton, passed away at home on Wednesday evening February 19, 2020, peacefully with her family by her side after enduring a short illness.

Mrs. Arcadi was born in Fulton to the late Leon and Lillian (McNamara) Smith.

She remained a lifetime resident of Fulton.

Mrs. Arcadi retired after having worked for more than 20 years with the Fulton School District as a beloved lunch monitor.

She enjoyed playing Bunko, making puzzles and playing games.

She was also a past member of the Volney Seniors.

Every year, Mrs. Arcadi looked forward to the Christmas Season.

She absolutely loved decorating, baking and celebrating this special holiday with family and friends.

Marion was predeceased by her husband, Peter A. Arcadi, in 1996; and their son, Joseph Arcadi, in 2016.

She is survived by her four children: Peter (Ginger) Arcadi of Avon, NY, Doreen (Teri) Arcadi of Fulton, James Arcadi of Rochester and Lisa Arcadi of Fulton; three siblings: James Smith of Fulton, Patrick (Claudette) Smith of Fulton, and Jane Rawson of Mexico; six grandchildren: Stephanie (John,) Christopher (Becky,) Kierstyn (Nathaneal,) Bailey, Sydnie, and Jaden, 11 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Monday at 9:30 a.m. at Holy Trinity Parish where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Joseph Scardella.

Burial will be held in the spring at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton.

Calling hours will be conducted 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., 224 W. Second St. S., Fulton.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...