OSWEGO, NY – Marion L. Callen, 92, of Oswego, passed on Tuesday August 13, 2019.

Born and raised in Oswego, she was the daughter of the late George and Ruth (Hogan) Cuyler.

She met and married her husband of 40 years, the late Daniel G. Callen Sr. and raised their three sons Daniel, David and Timothy.

Marion worked for General Electric in Syracuse and later retired from SUNY Oswego where she worked in Auxiliary Services.

Marion was a member of St. Joseph’s Golden Agers, she was also a communicant of St. Paul’s Church.

She enjoyed knitting and crocheting with her speciality being the beautiful Christmas stockings she was known for.

She loved her family and more than anything, she cherished her time with her children and grandchildren.

Marion is survived by her sons, Daniel (Kristin) Callen, David (Deborah Harvell) Callen and Timothy (Amy) Callen all of Oswego; four grandchildren, Hilary Callen, Reeve Callen, Michaela Callen and Justin Lombardo; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Daniel G. Callen Sr.; and her siblings, George Cuyler, Donald Cuyler, Ruth Ann Hamilton and Betty Cuyler.

The family would like to thank the nurses and aides at St. Luke Health Service and also the love and support from her neighbors on East Sixth Street.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, August 16, from 9:30 – 11 a.m. at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 W. Albany St.

A Catholic Funeral Mass will follow at St. Paul’s Church at 11:30 a.m. and her burial will be in St. Peter’s Cemetery.

