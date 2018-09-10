Maritime Museum Announces Name That Boat Winner at State Fair

OSWEGO, NY – The H. Lee White Maritime Museum at Oswego announced Matthew Hoch of Marcellus as the winner of its Name That Boat contest at the 2018 Great New York State Fair.

Hoch submitted the name ‘Either/Oar’ that was selected at random from 12 daily winning entries entered by Fair visitors at the Path Through Maritime History: NY Lighthouses and Life Saving exhibit.

Hoch is now the owner of the 9-foot dory built by Richard Bush of the H. Lee White Maritime Museum during the Great New York State Fair in 2017.

The Path Through Maritime History: NY Lighthouses and Life Saving exhibit was coordinated by New York Sea Grant in partnership with the H. Lee White Maritime Museum, Boating Industries Association of Upstate NY, Central New York Boat Show, Great Lakes Seaway Trail National Scenic Byway, U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, and Great New York State Fair.

Name That Boat entries were received from fair visitors from 21 states.

The daily winners, receiving family passes to the H. Lee White Maritime Museum included residents of Franklin, Greene, Monroe, Montgomery, Oneida, Onondaga, Oswego, and Suffolk counties. Daily winners included residents of Hannibal and Pulaski.

In a Labor Day ceremony at the NY Experience Festival area pond with representatives of the H. Lee White Maritime Museum, Great New York State Fair, Boating Industries Association of Upstate NY, U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, and New York Sea Grant, New York’s water-based tourism and agriculture were recognized as New York State’s leading industries as the Either/Oar was christened with a milk toast by Eileen Jensen, co-coordinator of the Dairy Cow Birthing Center neighboring the maritime history exhibit.

Great New York State Fair Public Relations and Marketing Manager Dave Bullard said, “The partnership between the Great New York State Fair and New York Sea Grant has helped add a variety of activities to the NY Experience Festival grounds including a New York State maritime history showcase and today’s boat launch at the pond.”

The NY Lighthouses interactive kiosk developed for the Fair with information on more than 70 historic lighthouses still in existence in New York State is now at the H. Lee White Maritime Museum.

To learn more, visit the website at www.hlwmm.org.

The H. Lee White Maritime Museum at Oswego includes artifacts, exhibits, archives, three historic vessels and the Oswego West Pierhead Lighthouse. Learn more at www.hlwmm.org.

For more information on New York Sea Grant, a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration cooperative program of Cornell University and the State University of New York, visit www.nyseagrant.org.

For more information on New York Sea Grant’s maritime history programming, see www.nyseagrant.org/davewhite.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...