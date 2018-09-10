Maritime Museum Joins Smithsonian Magazine’s 14th Annual Museum Day

OSWEGO – The H. Lee White Maritime Museum will open its doors free of charge to all Museum Day ticketholders on September 22 as part of Smithsonian magazine’s 14th annual Museum Day.

It is a national celebration of boundless curiosity in which participating museums emulate the free admission policy at the Smithsonian Institution’s Washington DC-based museums.

Museum Day represents a nationwide commitment to access, equality and inclusion.

More than 250,000 people downloaded tickets for last year’s event, and Museum Day 2018 is expected to attract more museum goers than ever before.

The theme of this year’s Museum Day is Women Making History, honoring women in society who are trailblazers in the arts, sciences, innovation and culture, and emboldening others to be pioneers as well.

In such spirit and solidarity, the H. Lee White Maritime Museum will be featuring the “Charles and Anne Morrow Lindbergh Collection” courtesy of Oswego’s own Patricia Cole.

The collection contains items representative of Charles Lindbergh’s place in American history, but more prominently features the life of Anne Morrow Lindbergh – an unsung pioneer in her own right.

In addition, visitors are encouraged to explore the more than 400 years of maritime history contained within the museum, and take tours of its historic fleet of vessels, free of charge.

Museum Day tickets are available for download at Smithsonian.com/MuseumDay.

Visitors who present a Museum Day ticket will gain free entrance for two at participating venues on September 22.

One ticket is permitted per email address.

A list of participating museums can be found at Smithsonian.com/MuseumDay/Search.

For more information on this or other programs and events at the H. Lee White Maritime Museum, call 315-342-0480 or visit hlwmm.org or facebook.com/hlwmm.

