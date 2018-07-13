Maritime Museum To Host Pirate Day

OSWEGO – Ahoy maties! The H. Lee White Maritime Museum at Oswego has partnered with Girl Scout Troop 10567 to create a fun filled day for kids to explore a pirate’s life while learning about shipping and transportation along New York State waterways.

So brush off your eye patch, grab your parrot; registration is now open for Kids’ Pirate Day, set for July 21 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Fun will abound on the west pier in Oswego’s “Historic Maritime District.”

Young lads and lasses can consort with fellow pirates; land lubbers can throw in with the lot and become pirates for a day.

Pirate garb is strongly encouraged.

Enjoy an afternoon of fun and educational activities including games, music, tours of historic vessels, a scavenger hunt and treasure to take home are just some of the pirating fun.

This program is appropriate for ages 2-11 years old.

Tickets are $8 per child and $4 for an accompanying adult.

Check www.hlwmm.org or facebook.com/hlwmm for details or call the museum 315-342-0480 on this program and other great activities scheduled for 2018.

Be there or walk the plank!

