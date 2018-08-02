Maritime Museum To Observe National Lighthouse Day

OSWEGO – On Tuesday, August 7, in celebration of National Lighthouse Day, the H. Lee White Maritime Museum at Oswego will offer visitors of the museum a reduced rate of $6 for adults, $4 for teens (ages 13 to 17), and free for all visitors 12 and younger.

National Lighthouse Day celebrates more than 200 years of lighthouse heritage in the United States, and is celebrated nationwide.

On display at the museum is the original 4th order Fresnel lens of the Oswego West Pierhead Lighthouse.

