Marjorie A. Day, 80

PHOENIX, NY – Marjorie A. Day, 80, of Pennellville (Schroeppel), passed away at Syracuse Home Assoc., Baldwinsville, on Saturday July 7, 2018.

She was born in Hornell, NY, to her late parents, Clara (Carpenter) and George D. Matteson on Aug. 20, 1937.

Marge was a bookkeeper for Paper Conversions, Inc., Syracuse,

NY.

She was a member of Central Square Community Church.

Marge was very active as a quilter, belonging to the Plank Road

Quilt Guild in Cicero and the NYS Quilting Consortium.

She also enjoyed reading and constructing jigsaw puzzles, especially the Sudoku puzzle game.

She was predeceased by her husband of 41 years, David A. Day Sr.,

on June 20, 2017; her daughter, Linda K. Storrings, on April 21, 2015; her sister, Donna M. Franczak, on Nov. 9, 2014.

Surviving are her children, Nancy Ryniec, Wendy Allen and Donna

Chesbro; her step-children, David A. Day Jr., Sharon Morgan and Elizabeth Day; and several grandchildren.

Services to celebrate Marge’s life wil be on Saturday July 14, at 9 a.m. in the Central Square Community Church, 833 U.S. Route 11, Central Square, NY, with the Rev. Craig Wilson officiating the ceremony.

Burial to follow in Wanakena Cemetery, town of Fine, St. Lawrence County.

Allanson-Glanville-Tappan Funeral Home, Phoenix, NY, has care of arrangements.

Contributions in Marjorie’s name to the Central Square Community Church.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print

