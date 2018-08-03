Marjorie A. ‘Marge’ Coon, 88

FULTON, NY – Marjorie A. “Marge” Coon, 88, of Fulton, passed away Wednesday evening August 1, 2018, at home with her family by her side.

She was born in Oswego to David H. “Hank” and Lillian G. Curran and resided in Fulton for most of her life.

Marge was employed with the Nestle Company for several years and retired from General Foods where she worked for 20 years.

She was a former member of the Oswego Moose Lodge and Marge enjoyed camping, boating, knitting, crocheting and watching movies.

Marge is survived by her children, Joyce Spaulding of Fulton and John Coon of Chicago, Ill.; her sisters, Alberta Clark of Scriba, Sharon (David) Dennis of Myrtle Beach, SC and Diane Donohue of Oswego; her grandchildren, Colleen (Lloyd) Beeman, Stephanie Coon and Christian Coon; three great-grandchildren, Mellisa, Hunter and Jordan; as well as several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, John “Jack” Coon; her twin brother, Edwin “Bud” Curran; her sisters, Shirley Jacobs and Jeanette Buchanan.

Calling hours will be held 4 to 6 p.m., Saturday, August 4, at Brown Funeral Home, 21 Flood Drive, Fulton.

A funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home following the calling hours.

Friends are welcome to join the family for a reception on Saturday after the services at the Fulton Elks Lodge, B.P.O.E. # 830, 57 Pierce Drive in Fulton.

Contributions in memory of Mrs. Coon may be made to Paws Across Oswego County, 2035 County Route 1, Oswego, NY 13126.

To leave a message of sympathy for the Coon family, please visit www.brownfuneralhomefulton.com

