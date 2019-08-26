FULTON, NY – Marjorie Guernsey, 77, of Fulton, passed away on Wednesday August 21, 2019, at St. Luke Health Services, Oswego after a long illness.

She was born in Central Square, NY, to the late Robert and Dorothy Ingerson.

Mrs. Guernsey had been a resident of Fulton for most of her life.

Mrs. Guernsey was previously employed with K-Mart and Plainville Turkey Farm.

She enjoyed shopping.

Mrs. Guernsey loved spending time with her family.

She was predeceased by her husband, Loren “Butch” Guernsey; and their three children: Ricky Guernsey, Christine Guernsey and Loren “Butch” Guernsey Jr.

Mrs. Guernsey is survived by her children: Teresa Guernsey of Fulton, Marjorie (Kevin) Hines of North Carolina, April Forsythe of Oswego, Berton (Brenda) Guernsey of North Carolina, Colleen Guernsey of Fulton, Loren B. (Laura) Guernsey III of Westbury, NY, and Floyd (Holly Hines) Guernsey of Mexico, NY; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held 3 p.m. Wednesday at Jacksonville Cemetery, Lysander.

There will be no calling hours.

The Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., 224 W. Second St. S., Fulton, has care of the arrangements.

