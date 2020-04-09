With feelings of loss and sadness, the family of Marjorie Isabelle (Somers) Glerum, 97, announced her passing on April 8th, 2020.

Affectionately known as “Mum” to many, Marjorie was the second of seventeen children born to Edward and Mary (Barker) Somers of Southwest Oswego on September 28, 1923.

Along with her parents, Marjorie was predeceased by her husband, Pete Glerum, her daughter Carol (Ferguson) Ashbee and a great grandson J.J. McNitt. Also, three sisters Margaret Griffen, Helen Kelly and Violet Pritchard and three brothers Leo, Carl and Paul (Butch) Somers.

Left behind to cherish her memory are her three daughters, Fran Ferguson Murray (Don), Darlene Ferguson Galvin, Donna Ferguson Graham (George), and a stepdaughter Carol Glerum Quonce (Dennis); her three sons, Edward Ferguson (Karen), Frank Ferguson (Laurie Burdick) and Fred Ferguson (Jeanine Godden); six sisters, Irene Pritchard, Pat Pritchard, Lillian Frye, Jane Kingsley, Gina Flack (Bob), and Sandy Fox; sister in law, Cathy Somers; four brothers, Bill (Terri), Dick (Donna), Wordie and Tim (Sandy) Somers; nineteen grandchildren, thirty great grandchildren, two great great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Marjorie was a homemaker and caregiver for most of her adult life. She was a former member of Oswego Women of the Moose and a past president for the Westside VFW Women’s Auxiliary.

She enjoyed working the polls on Election Day and her league bowling. She also liked watching NASCAR and NFL Football, while participating in the family “Betting Pools” for each sport.

Our family would like to sincerely thank the special people who reached out to our mom with kindness and caring, helping to fill her days with comfort and smiles.

Marjorie battled Parkinson’s for many years. If you would like to make a contribution to the ongoing research aimed at a cure for the disease, please do in Marjorie’s name: 2020 Parkinson’s Foundation 1359 Broadway Suite 1509 New York NY 10018 or Parkinson.org/ways-to-give, or simply do anything that brings joy, laughter and smiles to your day in her memory.

“Always in our hearts, Mom.”

Marjorie’s arrangements are in the care of Nelson Funeral Home. There will be no visitation at this time due to the COVID-19 outbreak. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

