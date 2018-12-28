PHOENIX, NY – Marjorie W. Johnson, 87, of Phoenix, NY, passed away at her daughter’s home on Wednesday Dec. 26, 2018.

She was born in Hannibal to her late parents, Helen (Wells) and Leslie Wilcox on April 21, 1931.

She was a Fulton High School graduate, class of 1949.

Marjorie was a dental assistant for Morton E. Fine, DDS, Baldwinsville.

She was a 60 plus year member of the

Phoenix United Methodist Church where she was the recent choir director.

She loved her music so very much.

It was so important to her throughout her life.

Marjorie was active in U.M.W. and other capacities of the church.

She was predeceased by her husband, William H. Johnson, on Oct. 31, 1998.

Surviving are her daughter and her husband, Cynthia J. “Cindy” and Charles “Charlie” Smith of Phoenix; her grandsons, Cody Smith, Travis Smith and Clint Smith; her great-

grandchildren, Karen and Doug Smith; two sisters, Kathleen Wilcox, and Dauri (James) Burdekin all of Fulton; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

No services at this time.

Contributions to: Friends of Oswego County Hospice, P. O. Box 102, Oswego, NY 13126.

Allanson-Glanville-Tappan Funeral Home, 431 Main St., Phoenix, NY, has care of arrangements.

