OSWEGO, NY – Mark Manning passed away at his home on Monday November 25, 2019.

He was the son of the late Francis (Fritz) and June (Patchin) Manning.

Mark was an avid hunter and a double A trap shooter.

He was a past member of Bridgeport Rod and Gun Club, Three Rivers Rod and Gun Club, Pathfinder Rod and Gun Club and a present member of Texas Lakeshore Rod and Gun Club.

He was also an avid NASCAR fan.

Mark was a Teamster with Local # 315 for 20 years and drove for Red Star, APA Transport and New Penn.

He taught CDL driving at Oswego County BOCES and co-owned Manning’s Café and Cabins in Port Ontario for 22 years with his wife.

Mark retired as maintenance chief from the town of Scriba.

Mark is survived by his wife, Diane (Dee) Luzcak Manning of Oswego; their daughter, Barbara Clark – Reynaga of Oswego; adopted son, Gregory Manning of Central Square; step-daughter, Deborah Cimilluca of New Haven; grandchildren, Zachary Clark, Colin Clark Valeria, Anthony (AJ) and Brittany Cimilluca; and great-grandson, Spencer Cimilluca.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his son, John (Jay) Luczak 2nd.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Mark’s name may be sent to the Oswego County Humane Society at 29 W. Seneca St., Oswego NY 13126.

Per Mark’s request, there will be no calling hours.

He had a living wake prior to his passing.

The Sugar Scanlon Funeral Home, 147 W. Fourth St., Oswego is in care of the arrangements.

