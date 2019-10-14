Maroun Elementary Students Showcase Work, Knowledge at Open House

Artwork, journals and other student projects were on display at Michael A. Maroun Elementary School recently during the fall open house.

Students took their families on a tour of the building, popping into the library, art room, music room, the gymnasium and individual classrooms along the way.

In the hallways, families perused bulletin boards and stopped to take photos of students alongside their various projects.

“We always have a great turnout at open house,” said MAM Principal Brett Doody. “Families really support students in our schools, and that’s important. We’re looking forward to a great year.”

