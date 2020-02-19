Maroun Kindergartners Assemble ‘Blessing Bags’ For Those in Need

A lesson in kindness recently ballooned into a massive donation effort among kindergarten students from Michael A. Maroun Elementary School.

All seven kindergarten classes spent weeks collecting items such as socks, hand warmers, granola bars, Chapstick and candy to donate to homeless members in the community.

The students took the items and assembled more than 125 “blessing bags,” which were later distributed at the Syracuse Rescue Mission.

“I can’t thank you all enough,” said Carolyn Hendrickson, senior philanthropy officer of the Rescue Mission. “These efforts really make a difference in our community. This is how you put love into action.”

Kindergarten teacher Sherri Wiemeier said she was thrilled by the collective efforts of students, staff and families.

“We couldn’t do it without them,” she said. “They are so giving and always eager to help out those in need.”

