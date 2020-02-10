Maroun PE Students Vie For Title of Sole Survivor

The Michael A. Maroun Elementary School gymnasium recently transformed into an island where students were tasked to outwit, outplay and outlast their opponents in a game of Survivor.

Much like the television show bearing the same name, Survivor required students to work in teams to accomplish various tasks utilizing their creativity, athleticism and strength.

The three-week unit was the brainchild of physical education teacher Alice Benjamin who is a fan of the show “Survivor” and recognized the benefits of incorporating some competition into PE class.

“The third and fourth graders love this unit,” Benjamin said. “They recognize the importance of not leaving any teammates behinds and they really work together to accomplish their goals.”

Students utilized scooters, bean bags, frisbees and other equipment to push, pull and wheel themselves to the finish line.

At the end of the unit, one team will be crowned “sole survivor.”

