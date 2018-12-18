Maroun Students Donate Items To Senior Citizens

December 18, 2018 Submitted article

PHOENIX – Students from Michael A. Maroun Elementary School recently partnered with the Phoenix Police Department to make spirits a bit brighter this holiday season.

Phoenix kindergartners present Police Chief Marty Nerber with items they are donating to seniors enrolled in the CHOOSE program.
As part of a gift-giving initiative, spearheaded by kindergarten teachers Aimee Brooker, Mary Paye, Kelly Damiano and Carri Hahn, students brought in items to be donated to seniors in the community.

The donated goods will be given to those enrolled in the village’s CHOOSE program, which provides seniors with an open line of communication and periodic visits from members of the police department.

Members of the Phoenix Police Department pose with kindergarten classes that donated items.
On Monday, Dec. 17, students were excited to present police officers with the items they collected.

They presented the officers with books, blankets, clothing, puzzles and other gifts for seniors.

The items will be sorted and donated to the 30-40 seniors enrolled in the CHOOSE program.

