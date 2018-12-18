Maroun Students Donate Items To Senior Citizens

PHOENIX – Students from Michael A. Maroun Elementary School recently partnered with the Phoenix Police Department to make spirits a bit brighter this holiday season.

As part of a gift-giving initiative, spearheaded by kindergarten teachers Aimee Brooker, Mary Paye, Kelly Damiano and Carri Hahn, students brought in items to be donated to seniors in the community.

The donated goods will be given to those enrolled in the village’s CHOOSE program, which provides seniors with an open line of communication and periodic visits from members of the police department.

On Monday, Dec. 17, students were excited to present police officers with the items they collected.

They presented the officers with books, blankets, clothing, puzzles and other gifts for seniors.

The items will be sorted and donated to the 30-40 seniors enrolled in the CHOOSE program.

