Maroun Students Provide Blessing Bags To Rescue Mission

Kindness and selflessness were in focus for Michael A. Maroun Elementary kindergartners and pre-K students recently, as they donated to the local Rescue Mission.

Prior to February break, students and their families donated items to benefit local residents in need.

They brought in items such as food, toiletries, Chapstick, socks and handwarmers, and students helped assemble individual “blessing bags” for distribution.

“It’s amazing to see the donations that were made,” said pre-K teacher Lisa Balles.

Representatives from the Rescue Mission were on hand to accept the donations and thank the students for their contributions.

They also explained how the various items would impact the recipients.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...