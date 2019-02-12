Martens Fresh Purchases Freezer Facility from K&N Foods

FULTON, NY – The commercial real estate firm BellCornerstone has announced the sale of 607 Phillips St. in Fulton.

The 123,042 square foot property was sold from K&N Foods USA to Martens Fresh LLC for $4,000,000.

Martens Fresh will utilize the property as a storage and distribution center “iFreeze” for its fresh cut food service packaging and distributing frozen vegetables.

According to their website, the iFreeze will be used for railcar and container unloading, private label packaging, blanching & IQF, cold storage and distribution center.

Mayor Ronald Woodward Sr. said, “we absolutely welcome Martens Fresh to the city with open arms. Things are turning around here and this is just the start. This shows a significant interest in the City of Fulton for them to invest here.”

Woodward reported that Martens Fresh owner, Timothy Marten anticipates the new location to create 35-40 employment positions with salaries ranging from $50-75,000 annually.

“Not only are we promoting the growth of the city of Fulton, New York, we are also giving new job opportunities and business opportunities to fill our new up and coming facility,” the Martens Fresh website said.

The property is one of two freezers belonging to K&N Foods, Woodward explained.

The former Birdseye building utilized both freezers but when taken over by K&N Foods, the only need was for the smaller freezer. K&N Foods ultimately chose to list the larger freezer for sale through Bell Cornerstone in April.

Continue reading Oswego County Today for progressive updates on this story. An official grand opening is anticipated this month.

