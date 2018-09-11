Martha F. Phillips, 59

FULTON, NY – Martha F. Phillips, 59, of Fulton, passed away on Monday, September 10, 2018, at Crouse Hospital, Syracuse.

She was born on August 23, 1959, in Fulton, a daughter to the late Joseph and Mary Allison Menard.

Martha is survived by her husband of 37 years, Randall; three children, William (Erin Halstead) Phillips of Albany, David Phillips of Ravena and Katelyn Phillips of Fulton; two sisters, Denise (Paul) Downing of Baldwinsville and Sue (David) Lorenz of Fulton; one brother, Joseph (Michele) Menard of Central Square; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, September 17, at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay St., Fulton, with a memorial service to immediately follow at 7 p.m.

For those wishing, contributions may be made to the American Kidney Foundation in Martha’s memory.

Foster Funeral Home, Inc.

www.fosterfuneralhome.com

