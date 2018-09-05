Martin A. Beckwith, 75

FULTON, NY – Martin A. Beckwith, 75, of Baldwinsville, passed away on Monday September 3, 2018, at Francis House in Syracuse, after a brief illness.

A native of Oswego, he lived in the Fulton area many years before moving to Baldwinsville.

Marty retired in 2002 as a deputy sheriff with the Oswego County Sheriff’s Department after 30 years of service.

He was a member of the F.O.P. and enjoyed restoring antique cars, camping, traveling and the outdoors.

Marty was predeceased by his mother, Mary Cook Beckwith; siblings, Charles, Donald and Richard Beckwith and Mary Jane Miller.

Surviving are his wife, Laurie Searles Beckwith; children, Isabelle Clark (Rick), Martin Beckwith (Karen), Debbie Proud (Tim), Ashley Hook, Cory Acome, Brian and Amanda Chapel; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; siblings, Rena Leggett, Ed Beckwith (Laura), Joe Beckwith (Theresa), Dorothy Johnson (Todd), Barbara Hall (Don Lanning), Robert Beckwith (Mary) and Tim Beckwith; many nieces and nephews.

Calling hours are from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, September 8, at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay St. in Fulton with services to follow at 4 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts are encouraged to Francis House, 108 Michaels Ave., Syracuse, NY 13208.

Foster Funeral Home, Inc.

www.fosterfuneralhome.com

