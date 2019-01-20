Martin Luther King Day: Fulton Youth Basketball Hosts Youth Clinic

FULTON, NY – As schools are closed to observe the Martin Luther King Day holiday, Fulton Youth Basketball director Sean Broderick has announced a basketball clinic for youth players.

Monday, January 21, from 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., the War Memorial will host youth basketball players interested in learning technique from Broderick and Fulton varsity basketball players.

All students in grades pre-kindergarten through sixth grade are welcome.

The cost per player is $15 and can be paid at the start of the clinic.

