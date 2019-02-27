FULTON, NY – Martin “Marty” Taylor, 63, of Fulton, passed away peacefully Tuesday morning February 26, 2019, at home with his loving wife by his side.

Marty was born in Fulton to James and Helen Taylor and served in the U.S. Navy until his honorable discharge in 1974.

Marty was employed as an iron worker with Crouse Hinds for 14 years.

He was a dedicated NASCAR fan and part of Junior Nation, admiring the driving skills of Dale Earnhardt Jr., his favorite racer.

Attending the Coca Cola 500 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway was one of the highlights of Marty’s passion for NASCAR.

His other pastime activities included hunting and fishing.

Marty is survived by his wife of 16 years, Bonnie; his daughters, Amy King of Fulton and Brandi Waugh of Baldwinsville; his son, Martin Taylor Jr. of Georgia; his brother, Chuck (Debbie) Taylor of Colorado; two sisters, Shirley Davenport of North Carolina and Kathy Aman of Florida; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m., Friday, March 1, at Brown Funeral Home, 21 Flood Drive in Fulton.

Calling hours will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home prior to the services.

To leave a message of sympathy for the Taylor family, please visit www.brownfuneralhomefulton.com

