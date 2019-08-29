FULTON, NY – Mary A. Casler, 80, of Fulton, passed away Tuesday August 27, 2019, at the Manor at Seneca Hill.

Born in Scriba to the late Eugene and Verda Gibson Johnson, she moved to Fulton after her marriage to her late husband, and love of her life, Irving Sr.

Mary enjoyed being a wife and mother for her family.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her son, Irving Jr.; daughter, Sharon L. Casler; and her five siblings.

Mary will be forever loved by her children, Edward L. Casler and Lori J. Casler; daughter-in-law, Georgeanna Woodworth; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Calling hours are Wednesday, September 4 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay St., Fulton, with a graveside service to follow at 1:30 p.m. at Peck Cemetery, County Route 4 (Hall Road), Oswego.

Foster Funeral Home

www.fosterfuneralhome.com

