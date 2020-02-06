Mary A. Presutto

FULTON, NY – Mary A. “Minga” Presutto, 61, of Fulton, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at University Hospital, Syracuse.

Born in Syracuse, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Kimber Morrison.

Mary loved to be with her family and enjoyed spending time with them at cookouts and at the fair.

She was known for being a hard worker and spent many years as a prep cook and housekeeper at various locations.

Mary was predeceased by her sister, Nancy Morrison; brother, Eugene Morrison and her aunt, Charlene Morrison.

Surviving are her husband and lifelong companion of 42 years, Robert Presutto; two daughters, Cassandra (Richard Jr.) Dennison and Jessica Presutto; three grandchildren, Destany Bryan, Kayden Bryan and Katana Doctor; brother, Dorrance (Vicky) Morrison; cousins, Cindy Shanahan, Dustin Finkelstein and many other cousins and nephews; and her beloved dog, Sophia Lynn.

A calling hour will be held from noon – 1 p.m. on Monday, February 10 at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay St., Fulton, with a service to immediately follow.

Her cousin, Pastor Roxanne Dawson. will be co-officiating.

