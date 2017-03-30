Mary Anthony, 84
OSWEGO, NY – Mary Anthony, 84, of Oswego, died Wednesday March 29, 2017, at the home of her daughters surrounded by her loving family.
She was born and raised in Oswego, the daughter of the late William and Maria (Mulcahey) Dedee.
Mrs. Anthony worked for Comstock and Birdseye of Fulton.
She enjoyed bowling with numerous teams for more than 40 years and was inducted into the Women’s Bowling Hall of Fame in 2012.
She was predeceased by her husband, Robert J. Anthony, in 2015.
Mrs. Anthony is survived by her children, Denise Baldwin of Las Vegas, Barb (Bob) Bateman of Oswego, Lisa (John) Johnston of Walton, NY, and Jamie (Dan) Buske of Oswego; her 15 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Anthony was predeceased by her son-in-law, Richard Baldwin; and her siblings, Leo Dedee and Marion Dedee.
Calling hours will be Monday, April 3, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home, 147 W. Fourth St., Oswego.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Mary Anthony’s name to the Oswego Health Foundation or the Friends of Oswego County Hospice.
Barb, Denise, Lisa and Jamie,
I’m sending you my deepest condolences and prayers. Mary was a wonderful person and will be sorely missed.
So very sorry for your great loss , she was a warm hearted wonderful woman, remember all the great memories she left with you all! <3
Barb (and Bob and family): Sorry to hear about the loss of your mother. Sounds like a great gal, so maybe the wonderful memories will keep you going during the sad moments ahead.
Debbie & Ray Engelke
Barb, Lisa. Denis and Jamie
So sorry to hear about your mom she was a lovely kind women. Sending prayers to you all. May god be with you all and give you comfort.
What a great woman she was we have you In are hearts sure will miss aunt Mary and uncle Bob rip together
I am so sorry for your loss.
So sorry for your loss. Mary was a wonderful person…my mom and her were friends for years. Many Prayers sent your way.
So sorry for the loss of your mother.I will remember in my prayers.
My mom was and will always be the most beautiful lady I have ever known, words can not describe how much I miss her. She was my rock on earth, now she is my angel in heaven. Thank you all for the condolences, my sisters and myself appreciate them.