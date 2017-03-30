Mary Anthony, 84

OSWEGO, NY – Mary Anthony, 84, of Oswego, died Wednesday March 29, 2017, at the home of her daughters surrounded by her loving family.

She was born and raised in Oswego, the daughter of the late William and Maria (Mulcahey) Dedee.

Mrs. Anthony worked for Comstock and Birdseye of Fulton.

She enjoyed bowling with numerous teams for more than 40 years and was inducted into the Women’s Bowling Hall of Fame in 2012.

She was predeceased by her husband, Robert J. Anthony, in 2015.

Mrs. Anthony is survived by her children, Denise Baldwin of Las Vegas, Barb (Bob) Bateman of Oswego, Lisa (John) Johnston of Walton, NY, and Jamie (Dan) Buske of Oswego; her 15 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Anthony was predeceased by her son-in-law, Richard Baldwin; and her siblings, Leo Dedee and Marion Dedee.

Calling hours will be Monday, April 3, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home, 147 W. Fourth St., Oswego.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Mary Anthony’s name to the Oswego Health Foundation or the Friends of Oswego County Hospice.

