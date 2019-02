FULTON, NY – Mary C. Connell, 92, formerly of Fulton, passed away peacefully Tuesday, February 12, 2019, at The Villages Hospice House, The Villages, Fla.

Mrs. Connell was predeceased by her husband of 74 years, William Connell, on February 1, 2018.

A complete obituary will follow.

The Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., 224 W. Second St. S., Fulton, has care of the arrangements.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...