OSWEGO, NY – Mary Cook, 82, a resident of Ellen Street, Oswego, died Saturday, November 30, 2019, at home.

Born in Oswego, she was the daughter of the late David and Louella (Rombough) Fadden.

Mary worked as a nurse for several doctor offices in Oswego.

She enjoyed spending time with her family and was an avid reader.

Surviving are her two daughters, Barbara Metzger of Chesapeake, Va., and Ann Marie Cook of Kansas City, Missouri; two sons, Harry Cook (Renee Walters) of Venice, Calif., and Michael (Connie) Cook of Oswego; five grandchildren, Nicholas Cook, Michael Cook, Emily Cook, Deena Metzger Sutt and Derek Metzger; five great-grandchildren, Gabriel Cook, Jacob Cook, Tristen Conklin and Haydin Metzger, Gideon Metzger.

She was predeceased by her husband, Harry Thomas Cook.

Memorial services will be held 10 a.m. Friday December 6 at the Church of the Resur-rection, 120 W. Fifth St., Oswego.

Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery.

Donations can be made to Friends of Oswego County Hospice, Box 102 Oswego, NY.

Nelson Funeral Home has care of arrangements.

