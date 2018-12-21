FULTON, NY – Mary E. Torrese, 94, of Fulton, died on Tuesday, December 18, 2018, with her daughter by her side.

A native of Fulton, she was a life resident.

Mary retired from A.L. Lee Memorial Hospital in Fulton, after 12 years.

She will be remembered for her strength, kindness and loving way to all that knew her and as a beloved mother and grandmother.

She was predeceased by her husband, Rosario Torrese, in 1990; and by three sisters, Jane Rusaw, Lula Davidson and Helen Delore.

Surviving are a daughter, Valerie J. Torrese of Fulton; two granddaughters, Nicole (Patrick Davis) and Tuesday; two great-grandsons, Jude and Rosario; and one sister, Geraldine Emmons of Volney.

All services will be held privately.

Burial will be in Fairdale Rural Cemetery, Hannibal, in the spring.

Contributions may be made the Eastern Paralyzed Veterans Association, 75-20 Astoria Blvd., Jackson Heights, NY, 11370-1177 in Mary’s memory.

Foster Funeral Home, Fulton, has care of arrangements.

Foster Funeral Home, Inc.

www.fosterfuneralhome.com

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...