FULTON, NY – Mary Evelyn Bowen, 55, of Fulton, died unexpectedly at home early Tuesday morning, November 19, 2019.

She was a graduate of Letchworth High School with honors.

She attended Batavia Community College receiving a bachelor’s degree in early childhood development.

She also obtained an associate degree in veterinary medicine.

Mary was 6 weeks away from getting her doctorate in Psychology.

She worked with migrant workers in the southern tier teaching basic English and health.

She has worked with Steuben County Pro Action and Oswego County ARISE; she was also former secretary for the Rome Chapter of AARP.

Mary was an avid animal lover and enjoyed sewing and crafts.

She was predeceased by her father, Lee Bowen and a sister, Shantabia Pravettoni.

She is survived by her son, Michael Hall of Fulton who was her primary care giver; her mother and stepfather, Janet (Boots) and Michael Pravettoni of Oswego; two brothers, Stephen Bowen (Donna) of Fulton and Nicholas Pravettoni; and one sister, Amanda Pravettoni of Oswego.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, November 27, at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay St., Fulton.

Burial will be in Mount Adnah Cemetery, East Broadway, Fulton.

