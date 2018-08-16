Mary F. Becker, 88

FULTON, NY – Mary F. Becker, 88, of Fulton, passed away peacefully on Saturday August 11, 2018, in University Hospital, Syracuse.

Mary was born in Fulton, the daughter of the late Francis and Eileen (Byrne) Becker.

She taught math at the Fulton Junior High School for more than 30 years.

She was an avid dog lover and throughout her life, was surrounded by many French Bulldogs.

Mary devoted much of her life caring for her elderly aunt who died in her late 90s.

We would like to give a special thanks to the caregivers at Upstate Medical University Hospital.

Funeral services will be held Saturday August 18, at 11 a.m. at the Sugar Funeral Home Inc., 224 W. Second St. S., Fulton.

Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton.

Contributions may be made to the SPCA, or the charity of your choice.

