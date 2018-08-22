Mary Kemp, 63

FULTON, NY – Mary Kemp, 63, of Fulton, passed away on Sunday August 19, 2018, after a brief illness.

She is survived by her daughters, Hope (Chad), Tiffany (Donald) and Janis (John); son, Gary (Veronica); sisters, Debbie, Judy, Sue and Shelly; brothers, Al, Kevin and Marty; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Mary was predeceased by her brothers, Joseph and Walter.

As were Mary’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or services.

Foster Funeral Home, Fulton, has care of arrangements.

