Go to ...
RSS Feed

August 22, 2018

Fosters Funeral Home

Mary Kemp, 63

Written by Contributor, Aug 22, 2018, 0 Comments

FULTON, NY – Mary Kemp, 63, of Fulton, passed away on Sunday August 19, 2018, after a brief illness.

Mary Kemp

Mary Kemp

She is survived by her daughters, Hope (Chad), Tiffany (Donald) and Janis (John); son, Gary (Veronica); sisters, Debbie, Judy, Sue and Shelly; brothers, Al, Kevin and Marty; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Mary was predeceased by her brothers, Joseph and Walter.

As were Mary’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or services.

Foster Funeral Home, Fulton, has care of arrangements.

Foster Funeral Home, Inc.

www.fosterfuneralhome.com

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories From Foster Funeral Home

%d bloggers like this: