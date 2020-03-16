FULTON – Mary Leotta Angeleri, 97; formerly of Fulton passed away peacefully at The Jewish Home of Central NY, Syracuse.

She was born in Fulton to the late Carmello and Mary (Vasta) Leotta. Mrs. Angeleri remained a lifetime resident of Fulton until moving to East Syracuse in 2000 to live with her son and daughter-in-law. She had previously worked in Nestles, Fulton and then with the Fulton School System having worked in the G’Ray Bodley cafeteria for many years.

Mrs. Angeleri was a past member of the Italian American Club, and current member of the Catholic Daughters of America Court Pere LeMoyne. She enjoyed playing BINGO and spending time with her family.

Mrs. Angeleri was pre-deceased by her husband of 56 years Michael “Duke” Angeleri in 2003, their daughter Mary Beth Angeleri Bianco, and her brothers: Joseph and Alfred Leotta.

She is survived by her 6 children: Frank (Debbie) Angeleri of Liverpool, NY; Angela (John Perrotti) Angeleri of Central Square, NY; Anthony (Linda) Angeleri of TX, Michael (Brenda) Angeleri of Auburn, NY; Alfred (Siti) Angeleri of Singapore; David Angeleri of NY, NY; son-in-law: Carmen Bianco, her niece Jean (Doug) Coe; 12 grandchildren, and 12 great grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be held 9:30 a.m. Thursday at Holy Trinity Parish where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Joseph Scardella.

Burial will be held in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton. Calling hours will be conducted 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Wednesday at the Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...