FULTON, NY – Mary Lou Hill, 93, of Fulton, passed away peacefully on Saturday February 15, 2020.

Born in Fulton to the late Chester R. and Ellen M. Davey, she was a kindergarten teacher with the North Syracuse School District for 35 years.

Mary Lou was an avid Bridge player and loved to sing, but above all, she cherished time spent with family and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sisters, Marjorie Cavone and Jeanette R. Halstead.

Mary Lou will be forever loved by her son, Rockland “Rocky” Hill; granddaughters, Jessica Hill-Flanagan and Jaimie Gibson; grandsons, Grant Hill and Spencer Hill; great-grandson, Noah Flanagan; sisters, Mildred Eldridge and Ellen Burns; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be Friday, February 21 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a service to immediately follow at State Street United Methodist Church, 357 State St., Fulton.

Spring burial will be in Mount Adnah Cemetery, Fulton.

Foster Funeral Home, Fulton, has care of arrangements.

