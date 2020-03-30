FULTON – Mary M. “Midge” Fox, 69; of Fulton passed away peacefully at Crouse Hospital after a long illness.

She was born in Lyons, NY to the late William and Lillian (Prindle) James.

Midge was a lifetime resident of the Fulton/Granby area. She was past employed with the Fulton School District having worked in the cafeteria at Lanigan Elementary. She worked assembler at the Oswego Valley News, and a clerk with the Family Auction Center, Phoenix and the Super Value, Phoenix.

Midge was pre-deceased by her husband of 45 years: Robert Timothy Fox in 2019.

She is survived by their daughter: Amy Fox of Granby, and their son: Jerry Fox of NC, her brother Joseph James of Granby and several nieces and nephews.

There will be no funeral service. Burial will be held privately. The Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton has care of her arrangements.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...