FULTON, NY – Mary Merritt, 82, of Central Square, passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, surrounded by her family.

She spent her life as a homemaker, raising seven children.

Mary was known for being a caretaker and would help with other children, her grandchildren and her beloved pets.

She also had a love for cooking and would always be asked to make something for family events.

Mary was predeceased by her son, Kenny; and her husband, Kenneth.

Surviving are her companion of 44 years, Andrew Martin; four daughters, Brenda (Homer) Sixberry, Wanda (Eddie Phelps) Merritt, Tina (Jim) Hollady and Mary (Matt Gibbs) McConnell; two sons, Bryan Merritt and Robbie (Ciara) Martin; 17 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; three siblings; several nieces and nephews; her dog, Keeba.

Calling hours will be from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Tuesday, November 12, at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay St., Fulton, with a service to immediately follow.

Burial will be in Vermillion Cemetery 220 Johnson Road, Mexico.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital https://www.stjude.org/donate in Mary’s memory.

