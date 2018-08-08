Mary N. Lenhart, 75

FULTON, NY – Mary N. Lenhart, 75, of Fulton, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 7, 2018, surrounded by her family.

She was born on April 29, 1943, in Fulton, a daughter to the late Charles and Rose Pitsley.

Mary worked in production at Nestle Co. in Fulton for 34 years.

She enjoyed spending time with family and living life.

Mary was predeceased by her father and mother-in-law, Delbert B. and Dorothy Lenhart; granddaughter, Jennifer Lynn Lenhart; and great-grandson, Sebastian Spagnola.

She is survived by her husband, Delbert A. Lenhart Sr.; three children, Tina Lenhart, Karen (Mac Davis) Lenhart and Del (Cheri) Lenhart Jr.; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Kathy Darling; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held 4-7 p.m. on Friday, August 10, at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay St., Fulton.

Burial will be at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Volney.

Foster Funeral Home, Inc.

www.fosterfuneralhome.com

