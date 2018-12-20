FULTON, NY – Mary Rose Castiglia, 95, of Fulton and more recently with her daughter in Durham, NC, died Tuesday December 11, 2018, in North Carolina.

Mary was born in Fulton, the daughter of the late Rosario and Angelina (Patane) Fichera.

She worked for many years as the office manager at Streeter & Van Sanford Insurance, Fulton.

Mary was a communicant of Holy Family Church and a former member and past president of Holy Family Altar Rosary.

She was a former member of the Fulton Schools Parent Teachers Association and she and her husband were former members of the dance club Shirts & Skirts in Fulton.

Mary was predeceased by her husband, Joseph Castiglia, in 2012; and their son, Joseph Castiglia, in 1976.

She is survived by her children, Paul Castiglia of Fulton and Mary Castiglia of Durham NC; one grandson, Jason (Kristin) Castiglia; one granddaughter, Stephanie (Colt) Swift; and two great-grandsons, (Cole and Brayden Castiglia).

Mary is also survived by her siblings, Dr. Sam Fichera of Jacksonville, Fla., and Josephine Francesconi of Fulton.

Mary will be remembered for many special qualities including her sense of humor, faith and kindness.

A memorial mass will be conducted 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, Minetto, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Guy Baccaro.

Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton.

The arrangements are in the care of the Sugar Funeral Home Inc., 224 W. Second St. S., Fulton.

