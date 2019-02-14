OSWEGO, NY – Mary T. Williams, 87, of Oswego, passed away on Wednesday February 13, 2019, at the Morningstar Care Center.

She was born in Oswego, the daughter of the late John C. Weeks and Helen B. (Weigelt).

She attended St. Joseph’s School of Nursing in Syracuse where she became a Registered Nurse.

She worked at St. Joseph’s Hospital, the Infirmary at SUNY Oswego and Oswego Hospital during her career.

She was a member of the Oswego Retired Nurses Association.

She was communicant of St. Paul’s Catholic Church and a member of the Altar Rosary Society.

Surviving are her husband of 62 years, John D. Williams; a daughter, Theresa A. (Joseph) DiGregorio of Oswego; a son, J. Michael (Christine) Williams of Oswego; a sister, Margaret Godden of Ohio; four grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial funeral Mmss will be held at Christ the Good Shepherd at St. Paul on Thursday, February 21 at 10:30 a.m.

There are no calling hours.

Burial will be in St. Paul’s Cemetery.

Arrangements are in care of Dowdle Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Alzheimer’s Association, 411 W. Kirkpatrick St., Syracuse NY. 13204.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...