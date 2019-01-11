Masquerade Ball To Help Fund Home For Terminally Ill

OSWEGO – Wellhouse Ministries, Inc., was founded in 2015 as an organization to help meet the needs of terminally ill people living in Oswego County whose physicians have deemed they are within their last three months of life.

Plans are under way to construct “Anthony House” in the Port City area to facilitate the needs of residents.

“Currently we are raising funds to build Anthony House, a residential home where people who need 24-hour care and supervision can stay in a peaceful and loving environment,” Kateri Spinella, President / Co-founder, told Oswego County Today. “Wellhouse Ministries doesn’t receive any government funding and relies solely on donations and fundraising efforts to provide these services at no cost to the residents living there.”

Opening a home in Oswego County will save families valuable travel time and costs because there is no comfort care home like this in the county, she explained.

To help raise funds, the group has scheduled its second annual Black and White Masquerade Ball. It will be held at the American Foundry in Oswego on January 26.

Anthony House will be a two-bedroom home, staffed by specially trained care-givers and volunteers, Spinella said.

There will be annual operating costs of about $200,000, she added.

“We would like to begin the construction of the house in 2019 and have our doors open by year-end or early spring 2020,” she said.

Wellhouse Ministries dedicates Anthony House in loving memory of Anthony Spinella, 1930-2005.

Residents living at Anthony House need to be admitted in a home Hospice program.

“We will partner with the Hospice agency. They will provide the medical side of care (ie nurse visits, medicines) and Anthony House staff will provide 24-hour care-giving and support,” Spinella said.

For more information:

• Contact Wellhouse Ministries at: PO Box 862, Oswego, NY 13126

• Telephone: 315-992-4218

• They are located at 185 E. Seneca St., Oswego, NY 13126

Black and White Masquerade Ball

The second annual fundraiser — the Black and White Masquerade Ball — will be held at the American Foundry in Oswego on Saturday, Jan. 26.

Last year’s event was a resounding success despite more than a foot of snow which descended on supporters.

“Everyone who attended had a great time, so much so that the organizers have once again prepared a festive evening of great food and fun,” said Kateri Spinella, co-founder of Wellhouse Ministries.

The signature event helps raise funds to build and operate Anthony House, a residential home for people with terminal illnesses.

The home is for patients who need 24-hour care and have been deemed to be within the last three months of life by their physicians.

There will be no cost to residents of Anthony House.

The guest speaker at the ball will be Sister Kathleen Osbelt, founder of Francis House on Michaels Avenue in Syracuse.

Francis House was opened in 1991 to provide a home for dying people in need of 24-hour care to stay in a safe and loving environment.

Osbelt is the director of missions outreach at Francis House and is the liaison with other homes caring for people with terminal illnesses in Central New York and throughout the country.

Osbelt and Nancy Light, executive director of Francis House, serve on the board of directors for Omega Home Network.

It is a national membership organization that promotes the development and expansion of community homes for dying people.

At the ball, guests will enjoy the popular sounds of The Billionaire$, a group of talented local musicians that will provide entertainment.

Dinner will be masterfully prepared and skillfully served by the friendly staff at The American Foundry.

A live auction will include a five-course dinner for six, a birthday party for up to 20 children at a local fire department and a catering package.

There will also be a silent auction, 50/50 and lottery board raffles, and door prize giveaways throughout the night.

Black-and-white attire and masks are required.

Participants also have the opportunity to surprise their family and friends at the just-for-fun “Reveal” and group photos.

The event is sponsored in part by Burdick Drivers Village automotive megacenter, 5885 E. Circle Drive, Cicero.

The dealership, which offers 21 different vehicle options, features a strong and committed sales staff that is available to work with customers to help make automotive decisions for their individual situations.

Also sponsoring the event is the Richard S. Shineman Foundation.

The organization is dedicated to enhancing the quality of life in Oswego County by providing grants to nonprofit organizations in hopes of creating a sustainable and vibrant community.

To purchase tickets in advance, will-call is available on-line via its website: whministries.org or at The Connection Point, downtown Oswego.

A limited number of tickets will be available at the door.

Individual ticket prices are $60. Tickets can also be purchased in groups of eight for $420.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

