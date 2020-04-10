Mat Williamson, Dean Reynolds To Join ‘Off Track TV’ On April 15

WEEDSPORT, N.Y. – Season three of ‘Off Track TV’ continues on Wednesday, April 15 at 7 p.m. through the Weedsport Productions Facebook page, utilizing Facebook Live and Zoom Video Communications.

In light of the ongoing concerns in regards to COVID-19, as well as statewide restrictions from the state of New York, ‘Off Track TV’ will again practice social distancing on Wednesday evening.

Hosts Shane Andrews and Dan Kapuscinski will be joined by Super DIRT Week and Super DIRTcar Series Big Block Modified champion, Mat Williamson, as well as DIRTcar Northeast’s Director of Series and Sanctioning, Dean Reynolds, via ZOOM Video Conferencing.

Those not able to tune into ‘Off Track TV’ through Facebook Live can watch the program on tape delay through the Weedsport Productions YouTube Channel or on the ‘Off Track TV’ website at www.offtracktv.com.

‘Off Track TV’ is looking forward to an expanded schedule in 2020, including more than 25 shows airing nearly every Wednesday during the racing season at 7 p.m. on Facebook Live.

Fans are encouraged to be a part of every show by sending in questions that could be answered LIVE on the air.

To send a question, email [email protected], tweet Shane Andrews @NYVoice13 or Dan Kapuscinski @Dan_Kapuscinski or send a message directly to the Weedsport Productions Facebook page at www.facebook.com/WeedsportTV.

Interested in seeing your company listed in our press releases or on ‘Off Track TV’? Be sure to call the Weedsport Speedway office at (315) 834-3067 for sponsorship and advertising information.

