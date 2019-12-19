Maternity Center of Oswego Health Receives Grant for Infant Emergency Evacuation Bags

OSWEGO, NY – In the event of an emergency evacuation, the medical staff at the Maternity Center of Oswego Health are better prepared to quickly and safely evacuate newborn babies from the hospital due in part to a recent grant received from the Leadership Council of the Oswego County Community Foundation.

The Leadership Council of the Oswego County Community Foundation recently awarded Oswego Health a grant in the amount of $740 to purchase two Buscot BabEvac cots.

The Buscot BabEvac cot is designed for the emergency evacuation of premature and newborn babies from special care units in the event of fire or emergency.

Portable and lightweight, the Buscot can carry up to two babies per cot depending on size and conditions.

The flexibility and strength of the Buscot allows for easy handling by staff with support and protection for the babies.

Shoulder straps, enable carers to be ‘hands free’ to administer needed care to the infant while evacuating.

Each Buscot includes secure storage for an oxygen cylinder on the underside of the cot, to allow for manual ventilation of the baby if required.

“The Leadership Council of the Oswego County Community Foundation is very pleased to award this grant to the Oswego Health Foundation to facilitate the purchase of these infant evacuation bags. As we considered this grant request we were moved by the need for a safe and warm evacuation method for newborn infants in the hospital’s maternity center. We believe these new carriers will be a positive addition to the maternity department,” said Advisory Council member Randy L. Zeigler.

